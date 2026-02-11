Patana: Nine students were taken ill after consuming deworming tablets at Rengalbeda Primary School under Kapundi panchayat in Saharpada block of Keonjhar district Tuesday.

The affected students were identified as Khusi Mahant (7), Jamuna Mahant (10), Subhadra Mahant (7), Chhabirani Mahant (10), Shubhasmita Mahant (9), Shubhashree Mahant (7), Bhavani Shankar Mahant (6), and Prince Mahant (10), of the school.

The incident has triggered concern among the guardians and teachers during the National Deworming Day programme. The incident occurred in the afternoon after students were administered Albendazole tablets provided by the government. Teachers distributed the tablets to children from the Balbatika in Anganwadi to Class V after the mid-day meal.

Shortly after taking the medicine all nine affected students complained of discomfort, including vomiting, stomach pain and headaches. Teachers Pragyan Choudhury and Malay Sethi immediately rushed the students to the Patana Community Health Center in an ambulance.

They were provided primary treatment and medication by doctors Abhisek Sahu and Niranjan Sahu and were later discharged. Doctors said the condition of all the students is stable and out of danger.