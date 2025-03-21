Bhubaneswar: Nine workers were injured due to a sudden explosion at the steel melting shop of Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant in Odisha’s Jajpur district Friday, police said.

The incident took place at about 11.30 am, they said.

“The nine injured persons were immediately taken to the hospital and one of them has been discharged after first aid,” a company release said.

Stating that the medical team is currently attending to the injured persons and has confirmed that everyone is now out of danger, the private steel major said that it has made arrangements for the best possible care and all necessary efforts are being made to ensure the well-being of the injured workers.

The incident has been intimated to the concerned authorities and the family members of the injured persons, it said.

The police and local administration reached the steel plant and launched an inquiry into the incident.

“The incident site has been barricaded and an internal investigation is underway. We are taking all necessary steps to address the situation,” the Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant said.

Tata Steel also appealed to people not to believe in fake videos that are being circulated on social media of the incident.

“As a responsible corporation, the safety and well-being of our employees and all our stakeholders are our top priority,” the company said.

