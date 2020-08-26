Hyderabad: Nirbhaya ‘reenacted’ once again. In spite of the capital punishment handed over to the ‘Nirbhaya’ gangrape convicts, there is no end to rape in India. A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six people including two minors in Nizamabad district. This information was given by the police here Wednesday. In the ‘Nirbhaya’ incident, a minor was involved. He was allegedly the most brutal, but managed to escape because of his age.

According to a police official, the woman had come to Nizamabad for her sister’s treatment. The incident happened August 24 midnight, when some people, on the pretext of offering her financial help, asked her to accompany them.

They took her to a secluded area where six of them, including the two minor boys, allegedly raped her. At around 1.30am Tuesday, a police patrol team spotted the group. When they stopped their vehicle, the six fled, the official said.

The woman later narrated the incident to police and a case was registered. She was sent for medical examination, police said.

While four were arrested, the minor boys were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home, the official added.

The woman was facing financial problems and told police she was in need of money for her sister’s treatment. Luckily for the woman, the police vehicle was passing through the locality and managed to save her. Otherwise, who knows what would have happened.

It also remains to be seen whether this time around also, the minors would go scot free or not. In the ‘Nirbhaya’ case, the minor was sent to a juvenile home. Now an adult he has shifted to an undisclosed location. However, he is free now in spite of committing such a heinous crime.