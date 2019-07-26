Mumbai: Celebrity jeweler Nirav Modi has been accused of Rs. 11,400 crore fraud from Punjab National Bank (PNB). Nirav Modi who gained headlines for his luxury lifestyle is the person behind designing the jewelry for famous celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Kate Winslet.

His designs made him favourite with B-Town actors and actresses. Among many were Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and model Lisa Haydon.

Not only Priyanka but here are some other celebs who were associated with Nirav Modi.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra became the brand ambassador for Nirav Modi’s jewelry in 2017. However, the actress has now lodged a complaint against him for not making payments. Jacqueline Fernandez: The actress was spotted wearing Nirav Modi’s jewelry during Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. She also posed for Nirav Modi for promotion. Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo makes it to the list as she was spotted wearing Nirav Modi’s diamonds during the launch event of BBC Earth, Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor: The actress was spotted wearing Celestial Earrings of Nirav Modi’s brand for Miami Film Festival, Mumbai. Lisa Haydon: The supermodel who is currently enjoying her motherhood is the one who promoted Nirav Modi’s jewelry overseas. She was seen promoting the precious diamonds along with other Hollywood celebrities.