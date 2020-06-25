Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday there was nothing wrong in imports to spur growth. However, Nirmala Sitharaman wondered why even Ganesha idols should be bought from China.

Nothing wrong in imports

Importing raw materials that are not available in India and needed for industries is not wrong, Sitharaman said. She was addressing the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit workers via a virtual link.

“There is nothing wrong in imports that would spur production and create job opportunities. It can be done definitely,” she said while speaking on the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Lamenting imports of Ganesha idols

However, imports that cannot bring benefits like employment opportunities and support growth would not help self-reliance. Hence the Indian economy will not improve, the finance minister stated.

Ganesha idols made of clay have been traditionally bought from the local potters during Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year. “But today, why even Ganesha idols are imported from China? Why such a situation? Can’t we make a Ganesha idol from clay, is it the situation?” she asked.

‘Basic idea of importing should change’

Sithraman wondered if importing household products used everyday like a soap-box, plastic items or incense sticks would improve the economy. She asked people to support self-reliance especially when such products were made locally by Indian firms and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan

“Such a situation of importing things that are locally made and available should change. Self-reliance is the basic idea behind the ‘Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan’,” asserted the minister.

“Self-reliance was practised in India for long. However, it faded subsequently and now the Abhiyan initiative stood for local manufacturing. Self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan) does not mean that imports should not be done at all. For industrial growth and creation of job opportunities you may please do whatever imports that are needed,” she added.

Sitharaman spoke in Tamil. She praised the valour of Havildar K Palani who is from Tamil Nadu. He was among the 20 soldiers killed June 15 in a clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh.