New Delhi: Nitin Nabin Tuesday took charge as the BJP’s 12th national president and wasted no time setting the tone for the upcoming key state Assembly elections targeting opposition parties on a range of issues including demographic changes as well as the Karthigai Deepam and Sanatan Dharma row in Tamil Nadu.

A five-time MLA from Bihar and a former state minister, Nabin, 45, was declared elected unopposed marking a generational leadership shift in the BJP, as it seeks to tighten its grip on the country’s politics and further expand its footprint. Nabin, the youngest ever in the BJP to occupy the party’s top post, took over from J P Nadda, who was at the helm of the saffron party’s affairs since 2020.

The formal announcement of Nabin’s election was made at the BJP headquarters here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders and union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and scores of BJP workers. BJP was founded in 1980.

BJP workers gathered at the party headquarters and broke into applause after the returning officer K Laxman made the announcement.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said when it comes to party matters, he is a worker and “honourable Nitin Nabin ji” is his boss.

Modi also flagged illegal immigration as a major threat to national security, asserting that such people must be identified and sent back to their respective countries.

After the formal announcement, Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders escorted Nabin to his new office at the party headquarters, where he officially assumed charge as BJP’s chief.

Rajnath Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Nadda and party general secretary B L Santhosh were present alongside Modi.

Nabin’s wife, his two children and other close family members were also present on the occasion. Modi was seen giving sweets to Nabin in the party chief’s office and helping him to his seat as senior leaders applauded.

In his 50-minute speech, Modi described Nabin as a “millennial” with youthful energy and vast experience in the organisation, and asserted that his qualities will prove to be of immense help for the party.

The prime minister repeatedly referred to Nabin as ‘mananiya’ (honourable) and listed out the achievements of his government over the last 11 years, which he described as giving an account of his work to the party president.

“I, too, as a party worker, was giving an account of my work to the new president. I have given an account of my work. He will now write my CR (confidential report). I am awaiting his guidance,” Modi said, referring to the work of the BJP-led NDA government since he came to power in 2014.

“When it comes to party matters, mananiya (honourable) Nitin Nabin ji… I am a worker, and you are my boss,” the prime minister said, adding, “Every word of his will give us a new direction. His guidance will be a priceless asset that will chart our future course of action.”

In his address, Nabin asked the party leaders and workers to make an all-out effort to ensure its success in the upcoming assembly polls in five states to protect the “Sanatan traditions and faith” and the country from demographic changes. Polls are due to be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

He said discussions are happening on “demographic changes” in states ahead of the polls.

“We have seen how things have changed there due to demographic changes which is a challenge before us. But I am confident that with all strength, the BJP workers will provide a strong leadership in these five states with their struggle and hard work.”

Nabin took on the DMK, Congress and other opposition parties in the INDIA bloc, while referring to the recent Karthigai Deepam row.

“Recently, we saw how attempts were made by the opposition parties to stop Karthigai Deepam (lighting of the traditional lamp in Tamil Nadu) and impeach the judge (of Madras High Court). The opposition parties also have a problem when we talk about Somnath(temple) and celebrating ‘Sambhiman Parva’.

“There is a need to defeat such forces that try to obstruct our traditions, deny the existence of Ram Setu and oppose Karthigai Deepam. We have to make efforts to ensure that these kinds of forces do not find any place in Indian politics,” he added.

The new BJP chief also exhorted people, especially youth, to enter politics to fulfil Prime Minister Modi’s resolve of making India developed and assured party workers of due recognition of their work, saying the BJP’s “watchtower” is strong enough to take note of everyone’s efforts.

In his address, Modi also sought to draw Nabin’s attention to his responsibilities as the BJP president and suggested that he must maintain proper coordination with the NDA partners.

“Nitinji is now everybody’s president (in the party). His responsibilities are not limited to taking care of the BJP only. He has to take care of the responsibility of maintaining coordination with all friends in the NDA.”

The prime minister also urged party workers to learn from the bad qualities of the Congress that had led to the decline of the main opposition party and not repeat the same mistakes.

He said in 1984, the Congress had won more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections with more than 50 per cent of the votes. “But today, the Congress is yearning to cross the 100-seat mark,” the prime minister said. Congress currently has 99 seats in the Lok Sabha.

In an apparent reference to the drive against illegal immigrants launched by the US, Modi said some wealthy and powerful nations, who consider themselves lords of the world, too, were identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, and nobody was questioning their actions.

Describing Nabin as a “young, energetic and talented karyakarta” of the BJP, Nadda said the comes with a vast organisational and administrative experience while working for the party in various capacities and serving as a minister in the NDA government in Bihar.

The low-profile and unassuming Nabin had resigned as the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government after he was appointed working president of the BJP December 14.

“This election shows that in the BJP, leadership rises from hard work and dedication, not from dynastic privilege,” Laxman said, announcing the outcome of the elections.

The party also highlighted the diversity of its top leadership, saying the BJP Presidents have hailed from regions across India, giving it a truly national character and footprint.

Modi asserted that in the BJP, presidents change, but ideals do not change.

“Leadership changes, but the direction does not change.”

PTI