Patna: Nitish Kumar met Tuesday Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government. Nitish Kumar said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the Janata Dal(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire Opposition, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties. Even the Congress has decided to support the new government.

Kumar after meeting Chauhan, went to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. It is expected that Tejashwi will be the deputy chief minister in the new government.

Kumar went to meet Chauhan, after a meeting of his JD(U), where a decision was taken to quit the BJP-led NDA. Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan ‘Nitish Kumar zindabad’.

Sources stated that Kumar is again on his way to meet Chauhan along with Tejashwi. He will stake his claim to form the government again in Bihar.

Meanwhile senior BJP leaders from Bihar will be arriving here shortly to discuss the fallout. They include Sushil Kumar Modi and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “Nitish Kumar has betrayed the people of Bihar and the BJP. People will teach him a lesson,” Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said at a news conference.