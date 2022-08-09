Patna: In a day of fast-moving political developments, Bihar’s mercurial leader Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the state once again. Nitish Kumar said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor who will decide when the oath-taking can take place. The effective strength of the Bihar Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal accused the Janata Dal(U) leader of betraying the mandate of the 2020 Assembly polls. He claimed that Kumar will be ‘punished by the people of Bihar’ for this.

After a JD(U) meeting where ally BJP was accused of ‘backstabbing’, Kumar drove to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation. From there, he returned to his residence, stopping for a while to inform the large posse of journalists ‘it was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA’s Chief Minister’.

Shortly afterwards, Kumar drove to the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, just across the street, where all leaders of the Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, had gathered.

Kumar, who was accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, spent nearly half an hour at Rabri Devi’s residence. He returned along with Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who was armed with a letter of support to Kumar.

About 15 minutes later, Kumar met the Governor again to stake claim for forming a new government, this time accompanied by Yadav and senior colleagues in the JD(U) besides former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi whose four MLA-strong Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has expressed ‘unconditional support’ to the new formation.

“Nitish is the most experienced Chief Minister in the country who has taken a courageous step,” said Tejashwi.

Earlier in the day, when a meeting a JD(U) meeting was going on, senior leader Upendra Kushwaha in a tweet congratulated Kumar for leading a ‘new coalition in new form’, implicitly acknowledging the split and embracing the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) to continue in office.

At the meeting, the CM is understood to have told party legislators and MPs that he had been driven against the wall by the BJP which tried to weaken his JD(U), first by propping up Chirag Paswan’s rebellion and later through the party’s former national president RCP Singh.

Singh was made a cabinet minister at the Centre without Kumar’s explicit agreement. Consequently, when his term as a Rajya Sabha member ended, the JD(U) refused to give him another term as an MP, thus ending his stint as cabinet minister as well.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme.

The BJP, meanwhile, has gone into a huddle at the residence of Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, where all ministers belonging to the party besides Jaiswal and other senior leaders are also present.

Effective strength of Bihar Assembly: 242

Majority: – 122

Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)

JD(U) – 46 (45 party MLAs, 1 Independent)

Rashtriya Janata Dal – 79

Congress – 19

CPI(ML) – 12

CPI – 02

CPI(M) – 02

HAM – 04

Total – 164

BJP – 77

AIMIM – 01