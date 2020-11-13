Patna: Bihar Chief Minister designate Nitish Kumar Friday tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

He along with top NDA leaders, including Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, met the Governor and tendered resignations of the entire outgoing cabinet.

They have also requested the Governor to dissolve the entire government.

Nitish has also said that on Sunday, the NDA allies will meet to decide the next course of action for the formation of the new government in Bihar. NDA leaders are also expecting that the Chief Minister for the next five years will be decided in the meeting after which they will stake claim to form the government.

It is expected that Nitish Kumar, Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary and Vijendra Yadav will be present in the meeting from the JD-U side.

From the BJP, Sushil Modi, MoS Home Nityanand Rai and BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, among others, will be present in the meeting apart from Sahani and Manjhi.

Besides choosing the CM, the leaders will also pitch for Deputy CM, Speaker and ministry portfolios.