Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar Wednesday submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said.

The Governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed, Jaiswal told reporters.

Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan at 11 am Thursday.

Kumar was Wednesday accompanied by Union minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during his visit to Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners in Patna.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

