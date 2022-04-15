Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 175 for the loss of eight wickets in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium here Friday after being put into bat. Except for Nitish Rana (54, 36b, 6×4, 2×6) none of the other batters could really make an impression. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (28, 25b, 3×4) got a start but failed to convert it.

Andre Russell (49 n o, 24b, 4×4, 4×6) played a fiery knock to take the Knights past the 170-run mark. He scored 16 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Jagadeesha Suchith. However, it may prove inadequate on a pitch that is good for batting.

For SRH, yorker exponent T Natarajan (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers. He was well-supported by upcoming fast bowler Umran Malik (2/27) who troubled all the batters with his pace.

Brief scores

KKR 175 for 8 (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 n o, T Natarajan 3/37) versus SRH