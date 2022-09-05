Jajpur: Five months back, irregularities worth Rs 4 crore in paddy procurement done through 11 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in Jajpur district had been detected. However, no action has been taken against secretaries of these PACSs and those involved in the scam. The only action taken so far is that an SGH of Jajpur sadar block engaged in paddy procurement has been stopped from doing so. This was revealed through an action taken report (dated August 25, 2022) submitted by the district civil supplies officer (CSO) and the assistant registrar of cooperative societies (ARCS) to the district administration. It was alleged that some SHGs involved in paddy procurement have escaped disciplinary action despite irregularities in procurement.

Reports said, following a number of allegations about scam in paddy procurements in some PACS, the state enforcement squad had visited some places of Jajpur district March 3, 2022 and started investigation into paddy procurement and stocking at various PACS. During the probe it was found that 3,065.25 quintal of paddy was procured through Nandipur PACSs in Dasrathpur block by using forged vendor’s receipts.

In reality, paddy was not procured from the farmers. Similar irregularities were found at Chasakhand PACS in Dasrathpur block, Bairi and Samia PACSs in Barchana, Amarpur PACS in Bari block, Narahari PACS in Binjharpur block, Abhaypur PACS in Dharmasala block, Dudhujuri PACS in Sukinda block, Gobardhanpur PACS in Dana g adi block, Markandpur PACS in Jajpur sadar block. In all these cases, it was found that even though there were receipts of procurement, in reality nothing had happened.

For such fictitious procurement a payment of Rs 4 crore had been made. Sources said that the entire amount was misappropriated by officials of PACSs and the SHG in the names of farmers. An investigating officer of the state civil supplies corporation had recommended legal action against the secretaries and purchase officers of these PACSs. He also wanted to prevent the secretaries of these PACSs and nine millers from procuring paddy. On June 13, the registrar of the state cooperative societies had also directed Jajpur ARCS Prashant Kumar Mallick to take action in 15 days against those involved in the irregularities.

However, no action has so far been taken against the erring PACSs. When contacted, Mallick said that the management of these PACSs has been asked to take action against the secretaries.