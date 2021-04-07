Nayagarh: Illegal pathological laboratories have mushroomed in various parts of Nayagarh district.

Only 15 pathological labs in the district have obtained licenses while over 150 labs have been operating over years without the approval of the health department.

It has become a cause of concern for conscious people, a report said.

The administration is allegedly taking no action against these illegal patho labs while the government is losing revenue of lakhs as license fees every year.

Various outfits have demanded quick action against these unauthorized labs where many technicians and other staffs have allegedly obtained certificates from less known institutes.

Given such situation, testing reports issued by these labs lack credibility. It is alleged that in case of unreliable medical test reports, patients might lose their lives.

Chandra Bijay Mishra of Nayagarh town said that how patients can differentiate between registered labs and unregistered ones. Sudam Swain of Gania, Bhaktaballabh Sahu of Nuagaon and Sita Pradhan of Ranapur questioned on the reliability of the test reports of these testing labs.

They alleged that such patho labs are playing with the lives of innocent people. They demanded that the health department should crack down on these labs.

PNN