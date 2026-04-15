Bengaluru: Pacer Rasikh Salam Dar (424 ) returned with a four-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, LSG never found momentum, with Mitchell Marsh (40 off 32) and Ayush Badoni (38 off 24) being the only notable contributors as they were bowled out for 146, their lowest total of the season.

Apart from Rasikh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (327) and Krunal Pandya (238) also chipped in, while Hazlewood picked up one wicket.

In reply, opener Virat Kohli (49) set up the chase, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) also chipped in with quick runs as RCB overhauled the target, reaching 149 for 5 in 15.1 overs.

Price Yadav (332) and Avesh Khan (223) shared the wickets for LSG.

Brief Scores Lucknow Super Giants 146 all out in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 40, Ayush Badoni 38; Rasikh Salam Dar 424, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 327, Krunal Pandya 238).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 149 for 5 in 15.1overs (Virat Kohli 40; Prince Yadav 332).