Banarpal: Block level festival not being organised consecutively for six years at Banarpal block in Angul district has left the artistes fumed.

A three-day-long district level festival is all set to begin in Angul town from February 11. Artistes who will perform in this district level festival have already been shortlisted from block level festivals.

Artistes of Banarpal block alleged that all the blocks but Banarpal hold block level festivals every year. From these festivals, artistes are chosen for district level festival. But Banarpal block has been treated step motherly for six consecutive years. “Since the block level festival is not being organised in our block and artistes in this block are not getting chances to participate in district level festival, our talents remain confined to our block only,” the artists alleged.

These disgruntled artistes further alleged that even as there are over 400 people who perform various art forms like Danda Pala, Das Kathia, Paika Akhara, Nama Sankirtan and some other art forms in all 35 panchayats.

While speaking to us, an elderly Danda artiste Bamadeb Seth said, “Once I had the opportunity to perform in the district level festival. At that time, I was selected from block level festival. But this block level festival has not been organised for six years in a row. Due to this, many senior and junior artistes are not getting chances to showcase their talents.”

Echoing similar feeling, Pala artiste Manas Kar of Girang village termed the incident unfortunate. “It has literally spelled doom for the artistes,” Kar said. Danda artiste Jishu Barik also demanded the administration restart organising the block level festival.

When asked, former block development officer Swarupa Nanda Sahu said a minimum of Rs 1 lakh is required to organise a block level festival. “In contrast, the block gets only Rs 25,000 from the district administration. This is the reason which is why the festival cannot be organised in Banarpal block,” she said.

But Sahu refuted the allegation that artistes of Banarpal block are not getting chances to exhibit their talents in district level festival, saying artistes are religiously being selected and sent to the district level festival.

When contacted, present incumbency Elija Misha said she has recently joined and is not aware about the matter. “However, I will give priority to bring the hidden talents in my block to the fore and take steps for their development,” she added.

PNN