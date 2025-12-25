New Delhi: The Congress Thursday claimed that the redefinition of the Aravallis would render more than 90 per cent of the hills unprotected and open them up for mining and other activities.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said there is no connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global talk and local walk when it comes to environmental concerns.

He also accused the government of launching a determined assault on ecological balance by weakening environmental protection laws and loosening pollution norms.

The government countered Ramesh, with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav saying no FSI study has been conducted on what the Congress leader is claiming.

But I know the reason you are spreading these lies despite FSI issuing a categorical denial, he said, as he put out a post of the Forest Survey of India on X that refuted claims that a study was conducted.

Yadav rejected Congress’s claims that more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected under the redefinition of the hills, saying the party is rattled because the government has issued a total ban on mining in the Aravallis.

Under the new definition, an Aravalli Hill is a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain, and an Aravalli Range is a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

The Modi Sarkar’s redefinition of the Aravallis, which goes against all expert opinion, is dangerous and disastrous.

According to the Forest Survey of India’s data, which is authoritative, only 8.7 per cent of the Aravalli hills that are higher than 20 metres exceed 100 metres. If we take all the Aravalli hills identified by FSI, not even 1 per cent exceeds 100 meters. The FSI believes, and rightly so, that height limits are dubious and ALL of the Aravallis, irrespective of height, should be protected, Ramesh said.

In terms of area, this means that well over 90 per cent of the Aravallis will NOT be protected by the new redefinition and could well get opened up for mining, real estate, and other activities that will further damage an already ravaged ecosystem, the former environment minister said.

This plain and simple truth cannot be covered up, Ramesh said.

This is yet another example of the Modi Sarkar’s determined assault on ecological balance that includes loosening of pollution standards, weakening of environment and forest laws, emasculation of the National Green Tribunal and other institutions of environmental governance, he said.

There is simple (simply no connection between the PM’s global talk and his local walk when it comes to environmental concerns, the Congress leader said.

Hitting back, Yadav said, Maybe your ‘environmentalist hat’ would be credible if you questioned your party colleague Ashok Gehlot about who destroyed the Aravallis.

You and your coterie are rattled because we have issued a total ban on mining in the Aravallis from Gujarat to Delhi.

We will not allow you, Mr Gehlot or anyone else in your party to plunder the sacred Aravalli range ever again. Will continue to work for the restoration of what your party has ravaged, the Environment minister said on X.

After Yadav’s rebuttal, Ramesh said the Union minister of environment, forests, and climate change continues to mislead and misinform on the Aravallis.

FSI is now under the additional charge of the ministry’s ADG and will say whatever the minister wants and is directed to. FSI’s internal assessment warned the ministry. Is such an assessment being denied he asked.

The raw data is very much with FSI. So why doesn’t the minister ask FSI to do a formal study and come out with the elevation chart of the very large number of hills of varying heights that constitute the Aravallis in the 15 districts of Rajasthan? Ramesh further asked.

After a row over the redefinition of the Aravallis, the Centre Wednesday issued directions to states for a complete ban on granting new mining leases within the mountain range.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests has also directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education to identify additional areas and zones in the entire Aravallis where mining should be prohibited over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the Centre.