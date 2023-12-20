Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday said the state hasn’t reported any Covid case over the past week, amid an uptick in infections in various parts of the country.

The government is on alert and strengthening its surveillance system, they said.

After attending the Covid-19 review meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujhari said, “Kerala, Goa and Karnataka have reported some cases of new variants of Covid-19. Though the new variant is not dangerous, the Centre has asked us to remain alert, enhance testing and strengthen surveillance.”

Senior citizens have been advised to remain cautious, he said.

Director (medical education and training) Sachidananda Mohanty, who was also present at the meeting, said not a single Covid case was detected in the last seven days even after testing more than 3,000 samples.

“We are prepared well. We are following Centre’s advisory,” Mohanty said.

“JN.1 variant has not been detected in Odisha so far. The government is keeping a watch on the situation and necessary guidelines will be issued if required. In case of detection of such a case, genome sequencing will be carried out,” said director (health services) Bijay Mohapatra.

He appealed to people to go for Covid tests in case of related symptoms. The state has sufficient beds and logistics for treatment of patients, Mohapatra said.

As many as 21 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected across the country till now, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said.

