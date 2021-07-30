New Delhi: Congress MP K.C. Venugopal Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that he has moved a privilege notice against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar.

“I have moved privilege notice against the minister as the House has been misled,” Venugopal said.

To this, Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu said that he is examining it and the minister’s response has been sought.

Venugopal, on whose question the minister had replied in the House, said everyone has seen how people died due to a shortage of oxygen in several states, including the national capital.

“I moved a Privilege notice under rule 187 today in Rajya Sabha against MoS Health regarding her misleading statement on whether there were any deaths due to oxygen shortage during Covid 2nd wave,” Venugopal said.

Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply had said, “Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs.”