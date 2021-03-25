Bhubaneswar: The State government is yet to take a decision regarding the closure of schools across Odisha, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Thursday.

Referring to school students testing positive for COVID-19, he said that not a single State government school or hostel in Odisha has reported any COVID-19 cases.

“The concerned officials have been instructed to ensure Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State government to contain the COVID-19 outbreak,” he informed, adding that, “The district administrations are keeping a close watch on private as well as government schools.”

Notably, three students of a private school and one of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 in Bhubaneswar tested positive for the disease Wednesday, raising concern among parents and authorities.

It has been two months since the classes in government-run schools resumed after remaining closed for close to a year since the outbreak of the pandemic.

PNN