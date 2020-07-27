Mumbai: No gym? Do not worry. Actor Varun Dhawan has a funny idea of weight lifting at home. Instead of dumbbells, Varun lifted his niece while doing his ‘Sunday’ workout.

Taking to Instagram, Varun posted an adorable picture in which he is seen lifting his brother’s daughter.

“Sunday workout,” Varun captioned the picture, leaving netizens in awe of the ‘chachu-bhatiji’ bond.

“So cute. Chachu goals,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “best.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.