Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area which is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal November 30 and further intensify into a depression by today evening, will have no impact on Odisha.

The low pressure will have no impact on Odisha, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday.

IMD in its afternoon bulletin said, “The well marked low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression today. It is expected to move towards west-northwestwards and reach over south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2. The system will have no impact on Odisha.”

“Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till December 4,” said IMD.

The IMD also alerted that minimum temperature (Night Temperature) very likely to fall by 2-3 °C at a few places during the next 48 hours and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

PNN