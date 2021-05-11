New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday declined to grant interim protection from coercive action to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants.

Kalra had moved the Saket court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter. Special Judge, Saket Courts, Sumit Dass ordered that Kalra’s anticipatory bail application be listed before the District and Sessions Judge Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava submitted that the matter should be heard by the court which is dealing with the matter, which is being probed by the Crime Branch.