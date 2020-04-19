New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is improvement, the relaxation will be given.

“After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation in the lockdown, as of now,” the Chief Minister said.

The Centre has asked for lockdown relaxation from Monday at places where coronavirus infection is under control.

He said 186 more cases were recorded on Saturday and all were asymptomatic.

“They didn’t know they had coronavirus. This is more worrying,” he said, adding one among the positive cases was distributing food in the government’s hunger relief shelter.

Kejriwal said in the last few days, Delhi has seen a spike in cases.

“We need to plan about the relaxation in the lockdown. Centre is saying that we should not relax the lockdown in the containment zones/hotspots. All the 11 districts of Delhi are declared hotspots. So, according to the Centre, no relaxation can be given in Delhi,” he added.

He also said wherever people are following orders, cases are not increasing.

“However, there are places where cases are increasing as people are not following orders,” the Chief Minister said.

He said though the cases are on the rise, the situation is still under control.

“We all have to follow orders. About 1,900 cases are in the city and 26 patients are in the ICU and six are on the ventilators,” the Chief Minister added.

IANS