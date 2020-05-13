New Delhi: Nine states and Union Territories (UTs) including Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Manipur and Meghalaya have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Wednesday. Harsh Vardhan also said Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have not reported any positive cases so far.

Vardhan, who reviewed the preparedness of Punjab for managing COVID-19, said 74,281 coronavirus infection cases have been reported in India. He informed that while the doubling time in the past 14 days was 11, it has improved to 12.6 in the last three days. The death toll meanwhile rose to 2,145 in the country. It meant that in the last 24 hours there have been 122 new deaths and 3,525 positive cases of COVID-19. The minister however, said that the current recovery rate is 32.8 per cent.

Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr SK Singh, who made a presentation on the status of COVID-19 cases in Punjab said as on May 12 all 22 districts stand affected by the disease with total 1,913 cases. Three districts – Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala – are in the red zone and 15 are in the orange zone.

Elaborating on the health infrastructure preparedness in the country, Vardhan said 900 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with a capacity of 1,79,882 beds (1,60,610 isolation and 19,272 ICU beds), 2,040 dedicated COVID-19 health centres with 1,29,689 beds (1,19,340 isolation and 10,349 ICU beds) and 5,577 COVID-19 care centres with 4,93,101 beds are available as of now. Also, 8,708 quarantine centres have come up. The Centre has also provided 78.42 lakh N-95 masks and 42.18 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the state, UTs and central institutions, he said.

The Union Health Minister also added that as of Tuesday 2.75 per cent active COVID-19 patients were in ICU, 0.37 per cent on ventilators and 1.89 per cent on oxygen support.

PTI death tally

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths

Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0

Andhra Pradesh 2,137 1,142 47

Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0

Assam 64 39 2

Bihar 909 386 7

Chandigarh 189 30 3

Chhattisgarh 59 55 0

Delhi 7,998 2,858 106

Goa 7 7 0

Gujarat 8,904 3,246 537

Haryana 783 351 11

Himachal Pradesh 67 39 3

Jammu & Kashmir 934 455 11

Jharkhand 172 79 3

Karnataka 959 451 33

Kerala 534 490 3

Ladakh 45 21 0

Madhya Pradesh 3,986 1,860 225

Maharashtra 24,427 5,125 921

Manipur 2 2 0

Meghalaya 13 11 1

Mizoram 1 1 0

Odisha 538 143 3

Pondicherry 12 7 1

Punjab 1,924 200 32

Rajasthan 4,277 2,163 120

Tamil Nadu 8,718 2,134 61

Telangana 1,326 822 32

Tripura 154 2 0

Uttarakhand 70 46 1

Uttar Pradesh 3,728 1,902 82

West Bengal 2,173 612 126

Total 75,144 24,713 2,371

PTI