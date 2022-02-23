Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan Wednesday said that Indians in Ukraine will not be forced to return in the light of the developments there.

“One thing that the Modi government assures is the safety, concern of our people there is uppermost, things will be assessed and action will be taken accordingly,” said Muraleedharan.

He said that there are around 18,000 students and 2,000 people from India in Ukraine.

“All of them have been asked to register at the Indian Embassy there, so if needed, the embassy officials can contact them,” added Muraleedharan.

He said that while many anxious parents want their children to return, the general impression from Ukraine is the students are not that keen to return.

“We assure all that the Government of India will be at the forefront and if a situation warrants, then there will be timely intervention,” said the MoS.

IANS