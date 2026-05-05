New Delhi: The BJP Tuesday attacked outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement that she would not resign despite her party’s defeat, calling the stand “anarchic” and against India’s democratic traditions.

The party described her refusal as “constitutional blasphemy” and accused her of undermining the principle of peaceful transfer of power.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata a day after the BJP stormed to power in the state, Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process. The TMC chief claimed that the mandate in nearly 100 seats “was looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose; I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms,” she told reporters.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Banerjee’s stand is “concerning” as India has a long-standing tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

“This is both laughable and concerning. It is concerning because India’s democracy is known for its dignity and grace in the peaceful transfer of power.

“Since Independence, such a situation has never arisen where two parties get entangled in this manner during a transition. Over the last 75 years, India has earned global recognition for this remarkable democratic tradition.

“But what Mamata Banerjee has said and done today is deeply unfortunate. This is an attack on a long-standing democratic convention. It is not an attack on the BJP, but an attack on democracy and the Constitution,” he told reporters here.

Citing examples from recent Assembly elections, the BJP MP from Puri said leaders in other states followed established norms after electoral outcomes.

“Elections were held in five states — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. We saw how leaders behaved elsewhere. In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan peacefully submitted his resignation after the results. In Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin also went to the governor and submitted his resignation,” Patra said.

He asserted that no individual is indispensable in a democracy and that the will of the people is paramount.

“Mamata Banerjee is saying she has not lost and will not resign. This reflects a sense of entitlement and anarchy. It suggests an attitude that ‘only I matter; the Constitution begins and ends with me’.

“We would respectfully like to remind Mamata ji: no one is indispensable in Indian democracy. The only indispensable force is the people,” he said.

Patra also questioned Banerjee’s claim of a “moral victory” despite electoral defeat.

“If she believes she has achieved a moral victory, she is free to celebrate it. But what is official must remain official. The people have given their verdict, and it must be respected,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson criticised the opposition INDIA alliance, calling it a “photo opportunity arrangement” lacking coherence.

“During elections in these five states, these parties were fighting each other. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was campaigning against Mamata Banerjee, and Mamata Banerjee was speaking against Congress. Congress was fighting the Left in Kerala. What kind of alliance is this?

“This alliance appears to exist only for photo opportunities — leaders holding hands without any real coordination or shared vision,” he said.

On constitutional provisions, Patra said the process of government formation is clearly defined and does not depend on individual statements.

“The Assembly tenure is fixed. Once it ends, the chief minister ceases to hold office. The Governor then invites the leader of the majority party to form the government. India will function according to the Constitution, not press statements,” he said.

Alleging that Banerjee’s stance reflects a “dictatorial attitude”, he said such behaviour goes against democratic principles.

“Historically, dictators have displayed similar behaviour — they do not accept defeat and do not allow peaceful transfer of power. This is a typical dictatorial attitude, and that is what we are witnessing in Mamata Banerjee’s stance today. The people of Bengal understand this, which is why such a significant change has taken place,” Patra said.

Another BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, in a post on X, alleged that Banerjee is suggesting “short-circuiting” the constitutional system through violence, drawing a comparison with the United States Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.

“What Mamata Banerjee is suggesting is anti-Constitution, anti-(B R) Ambedkar and amounts to constitutional blasphemy, apart from being a post-poll tantrum. She wants to overturn the concept of peaceful transfer of power, which is a hallmark of our constitutional system,” he said.

In a video post, Poonawalla accused Banerjee of playing the victim card after electoral defeat and blaming the Election Commission instead of accepting the people’s mandate.

“Mamata Banerjee is now playing the most disgusting victim card by not only disrespecting the verdict of the people but also saying she will not resign.

“Even if she does not resign, the Assembly will dissolve on May 8, and she will anyway lose her membership. It only shows that she is acting against the Constitution, as peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy,” he said.

Poonawalla said it will be interesting to see the response of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he accused of remaining silent on anti-constitutional actions.

“He should refrain from supporting or legitimising such actions, as it would reflect his own participation in this blasphemy of the Constitution,” he added.