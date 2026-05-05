Chennai: TVK founder Vijay Tuesday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for the “historic and transformative mandate” they gave to him in the April 23 Assembly elections.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam launched in 2024, performed impressively securing 108 seats out of 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, in its maiden electoral debut. Its founder Vijay won from both the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East seats.

Describing the April 23 election as a “miracle” that has shaken Indian politics, the TVK chief said in a statement that young voters and particularly the youngsters played a significant role in shaping the poll outcome.

“Despite facing ridicule and criticism since its inception, the TVK had remained steadfast depending only on the people… inspite of disguised insults and slander under the guise of neutrality and criticism, the people of Tamil Nadu stood by the party with unwavering affection,” Vijay said in a statement posted on ‘X.’

The mandate, he said, showed a deep emotional investment by voters. This mandate indicated the “rejection of money power in politics that has for long influenced the state political culture,” Vijay said.

The TVK founder expressed his gratitude to the people who made the impossible a reality, and also the party’s virtual warriors, and TVK members for their contribution.

Vijay said he respected those who did not vote for TVK and exuded the hope that they would support the party in future.