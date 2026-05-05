Peshawar: A prominent cleric was Tuesday shot dead by gunmen belonging to the Islamic State in a targeted attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The motorcycle-borne gunmen ambushed the vehicle of Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, injuring two security guards accompanying him, they said.

Idrees, one of the senior and respected religious scholars in Pakistan, sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Two injured constables are currently receiving treatment.

The Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the attack that killed Idrees.

The assailants opened fire on the cleric while he was on his way to deliver a lecture at Darul Uloom Utmanzai, police said.

According to initial findings released by the joint investigation team of the Counter-Terrorism Department and district police, the cleric was targeted by four terrorists.

Investigators have obtained images of the suspects using Safe City surveillance cameras, and a manhunt is currently underway.

The body was later taken to his native village, Turangzai, in Charsadda district, as a large number of followers gathered at the hospital upon hearing of his death.

The killing sparked protests in the area, with hundreds of demonstrators marching towards Charsadda city and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Protesters also blocked key roads and staged a sit-in at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report from the Regional Police Officer in Mardan, directing authorities to ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

In a statement, the IGP described the services of Idrees as “unforgettable” and said those involved in the “heinous act” would be brought to justice.

He said that preliminary evidence suggests the incident was a case of targeted killing, adding that those involved will be brought to justice soon.

Idrees was also the Charsadda district chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and was considered a close aide of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

His father-in-law, Maulana Hassan Jan, who was also a renowned religious scholar, was assassinated in Peshawar in 2007 by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for opposing armed struggle.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the killing of Idrees and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise the nation,” he said, asserting that the country’s resolve to eradicate terrorism remained “strong and unwavering”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the killing and conveyed his sympathies to the family.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi termed the cleric’s death an “irreparable loss” and sought a report from the authorities. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from the police. He directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured security personnel.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan also condemned the incident, stressing that it was “clear evidence” of the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the province.

“Target killing and terrorism incidents have become a norm in KP now,” he said, calling on the federal and provincial governments to put their differences aside and take steps towards restoring peace in KP.