Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Dash Monday said that the State government has not received any order from the Orissa High Court with regards to waiving of school fees.

Addressing media persons, the Minister said, “The High Court notice hasn’t reached us yet. Whatever we have heard so far in this regard is from the media. The department will take a decision on school fees waiver after we receive the HC order.”

Last week, a joint committee comprising of representatives from school and parent associations had given a proposal to the HC to reduce school fees. The HC had reportedly asked the State government to accept the reduced fee slab.

The joint committee had then recommended a waiver of either tuition fees or composite fees under seven slabs and for the actual waiver of transport and food charges, if any.

Hearing PILs seeking waiver of school fees for students of private schools, a bench of Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BR Sarangi reportedly declined to adjudicate beyond the MoU arrived at between private institutions in Odisha.

However, it has been stated that individuals or parents associations still having objections to the proposed slab can approach the court afresh.

PNN