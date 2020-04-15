New Delhi: To mitigate the economic fallout of Covid-19, full service carrier Vistara Wednesday instituted a compulsory ‘no-pay’ leave for a section of its employees.

These leaves without pay range from one to three days, depending on employment grades. Accordingly, senior-most employees will have to take three days of compulsory no-pay leave.

“The extension of lockdown and suspension of our services till May 3 further impacts our cash flow significantly. As part of a number of steps we are taking to conserve cash and save costs, we had to make the difficult decision of further reducing our staff costs with the objective of preserving jobs,” a Vistara spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

“For the period between April 15 and April 30, about 30 per cent of Vistara’s workforce will take compulsory no-pay leave of one to three days, depending on their employment grades (three days for senior-most employees). This decision does not impact the remainder 70 per cent of Vistara staff,” the statement added.

