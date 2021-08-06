New Delhi: Chief Justice NV Ramana is turning out to be one of the greatest critics of the administrative system in India. NV Ramana said Friday that a new trend has developed in India to malign the judges. It frequently happens if people do not get orders of their choice, and there is no freedom given to judges. He added when judges complain to the CBI and IB, they are also not helping.

“New trend developed in the country. No freedom given to judges. If judges complain to the IB and CBI, they are not helping the judiciary at all. This is a serious matter. I am saying it with a sense of responsibility,” Ramana said while hearing a case in the Supreme Court.

The bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant said in some cases gangsters and high-profile accused are involved. In such instances they attempt to intimate judges physically and mentally. Some people, who do not get orders of their choice, circulate messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with the intent to malign judges.

The top court made these strong observations while hearing of suo motu case in connection with the mowing down of ADJ Uttam Anand by an auto-rickshaw. It sought a status report on the investigation from the Jharkhand government through the chief secretary and the DGP within a week.

CJI Ramana also noted that the Jharkhand government has nothing in connection with the security of judicial officers, in the backdrop of the presence of coal mafia in the state. The bench pointed out that Anand was killed nearby his colony. Attorney General KK Venugopal said in criminal cases, the judges are vulnerable and there should be a body to assess such situations.

The Jharkhand government said it had handed over the case to the CBI for further investigation. It will provide full cooperation to the investigating agency.

The top court issued a notice to the CBI and posted it for further hearing Monday. It noted there are several incidents of judges being threatened. The bench asked state governments to file status reports on measures taken for the security of judicial officers.