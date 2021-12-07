Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding celebrations kicked off Tuesday in Jaipur. As celebrations started, a welcome note by the organisers for the guests in attendance at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara is making waves on the Internet.

Extending a welcome to all the guests, the special note reads, “You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads.”

The note also requests the guests in attendance to leave their phones in their rooms and to avoid the use of social media for sharing multimedia content related to the wedding.

“Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms. Refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you!”

A total of 120 guests will attend the most hyped wedding of the year December 9 in an intimate ceremony. Among the guests who have already reached the venue are Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, filmmaker Kabir Khan and actress Mini Mathur.

The Sangeet Ceremony is currently on at the Hotel Six Senses. Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to entertain the guests with their dance moves. The couple will dance mostly to some of the hit songs of Katrina like ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’.

However, the event managers have been asked to refrain from playing any Ranbir Kapoor songs. One can easily guess the reason why such an order has been passed.

Ranbir and Katrina have acted in a number of movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. They were rumoured to be in love when they acted in the movies together. However, with the passage of time, love has faded into oblivion. So Ranbir Kapoor has become an unwanted past of Katrina’s life. There will be no Ranbir songs and if also no invitation has been extended to him.