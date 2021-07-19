Jaleswar: Registration of farmers has not yet started in 19 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) under Jaleswar block in Balasore district.

The secretaries of these PACSes have also not received training till date. This has cast doubts over timely procurement of kharif paddy in this area this year.

Meanwhile, the secretaries have drawn attention of their higher authorities in this regard. In the current kharif season, paddy is expected to be harvested on 20 hectares of land in Jaleswar area.

The secretaries have also pointed out that procurement is affected due to delay by millers and lack of tokens. They also observed that there is a need for extending the timeline of tokens issued to farmers.

Meanwhile, the secretaries of PACSes in other blocks have received training on online registration of farmers.

The secretaries have demanded immediate provision of training so that the stalemate that is expected to hit procurement could be evaded.

