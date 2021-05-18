New Delhi: A Delhi Court refused Tuesday to grant anticipatory bail to absconding Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. Police are looking for Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a junior wrestler. Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar denied relief to Sushil Kumar. The latter is facing a case of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy has been registered.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured. It happened after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil and other wrestlers May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

Fearing arrest, the international wrestler moved the Rohini court in Delhi May 17 seeking anticipatory bail. Sushil asserted that the investigation against him is biased and that no injuries are attributable to him.

In the plea, the sportsman showed his willingness to join the investigation. He said he will provide a ‘true and correct picture of the incident’ to help the investigating agency reach a logical conclusion.

“It appears that the statement of the victims has already been recorded and alleged recoveries have already been made. No custodial investigation is required as nothing is to be recovered at the instance of the applicant,” Sushil’s plea stated. He further claimed to have no connection with the alleged firing that took place during the brawl. Sushil added that the firearm and vehicle found at the place of the incident do not belong to him.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, told the court that there is electronic evidence against Sushil. He said Sushil could be seen ‘with a stick and hitting’ the wrestler.

The prosecutor also asserted that Sushil’s passport has been confiscated to alert the authorities. There is an apprehension that he may flee the country.

According to Investigating Officer (IO) Inspector Dinesh Kumar, the wrestler’s custodial interrogation is required. It needs to be done to unearth the chain of conspiracy and recover the weapon of offence from him.

“He (Sushil) is the main accused in the whole incident, who has played a key role in the commission of offence. Data retrieved by FSL experts confirms his active role in commission of crime,” the IO told the court.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, represented the accused. He told the court that Sonu, present during the brawl, is a history-sheeter. He alleged that Sonu is member of Kala Jatheria’s gang and has various criminal cases against him.

“These people, who I am up against, are criminal-minded people. I will suffer at their hands,” Luthra told the court on behalf of Sushil.

Sushil is on the run since Rana’s death. The police are making efforts to trace him by conducting raids in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (cupable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily casuing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.