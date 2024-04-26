Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on the boat tragedy in the Mahanadi river which claimed eight lives.

The NHRC also sought Action Taken Reports from the Superintendent of Police of Jharsuguda in Odisha and Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on the incident.

The Apex right body issued the notice and sought the ATR on April 25 on a petition filed by right activist Radhakanta Tripathy who has drawn attention to the Commission to the death of eight people when a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in the Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, on April 19 last

The boat was ferrying passengers from the Bandhapali area of Bargarh district when it encountered turbulent waters and capsized near Saradha Ghat in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Tripathy alleged that the boat was overcrowded, and operated without a valid license and fitness certificate issued by the concerned authorities.

The boat was ferrying the residents of the Kharsani area of Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh who were going to Patharseni in the Ambabhona block of Bargarh district when the mishap took place.

Tripathy requested the NHRC to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation of the incident and action against the errant officials who have failed to discharge their duty.

He has further requested the Commission to direct the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments to submit reports on this incident with recommendations on the implementation status of laws, rules, norms, and payment of the adequate amount of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier disposing of a similar petition filed by Tripathy relating to a series of boat tragedies in Odisha, the NHRC had asked the Odisha Chief Secretary to take appropriate steps to curb such tragic incidents.

“Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Chief Secretary of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Superintendent of Police of Jharsuguda, and Superintendent of Police, Raigarh, through online mode, to ensure the needful action and submit their detailed action taken reports to the Commission within six weeks,” the NHRC order stated.

UNI