Bhawanipatna: Temperatures in most places of Kalahandi have gone down since the first week of this month and impact of cold has increased manifold throughout the district over past four days.

According to sources, chilling cold wave has severely impacted interior areas of Bhawanipatna, Lanjigarh, M Rampur, Karlamunda, Junagarh, Narla, Golamunda, Kalampur and Rampur blocks of the district. Dense fog is seen till 10 am which deters commuting here.

Temperature remained around 10 degree Celsius on all days of the last week. The remote forest areas are known to have gone much below 10 degree Celsius. People burn twigs and dry leaves on roadsides, to get rid of chilling cold wave and warm up themselves.

Allegedly, things have worsened for commuters coming from different block headquarters in Kalahandi district, as there are no rest sheds. Scattered and sporadic rainfall has added to their woes. It becomes too difficult at night to wait for buses along with family, commuters said.

Installation of rest sheds at bus stands of block headquarters for the convenience of commuters coming from faraway places has become a bare necessity. Sudden drop in temperature has paralysed civic life in Kalahandi district as denizens suffer from severe cold and cough.

Local intelligentsias and denizens have sought attention of Kalahandi district Collector, demanding immediate construction of temporary rest sheds for commuters. Provision for blankets and bed sheets should be made at rest sheds and night shelters, as a winter season measure.