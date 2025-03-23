A civil engineer by qualification, Mansur Baksh, Managing Director of MSB Automotive Pvt Ltd, has transformed Odisha’s two-wheeler market with an extensive dealership network. He followed his passion for automobiles, starting with Mahindra two-wheelers in 2014 and later expanding with Bajaj. With a strong presence in both urban and rural markets, Baksh discusses the industry’s growth, challenges, and the future of sustainable mobility. From navigating infrastructure costs in Bhubaneswar to embracing electric and CNG-powered vehicles, he remains committed to innovation and customer satisfaction. In an interaction with OrissaPOST, he shares insights into his entrepreneurial journey and future expansion plans.

Q: Can you share your early journey and what led you to the two-wheeler industry?

A: My journey in the automotive sector began in 2014. Although I was a civil engineer, I always had a deep fascination for automobiles. When I got an opportunity to start a business with Mahindra two-wheelers, I seized it. In 2017, I expanded my operations with Bajaj two-wheelers, starting my dealership in Nayagarh, which is also my birthplace. That marked the beginning of my long-term commitment to the two-wheeler industry.

Q: The two-wheeler market in India is witnessing a surge, driven by rural sales. Are you experiencing similar growth in Odisha?

A: Absolutely! The rural economy has grown significantly, and the gap between rural and urban markets is diminishing. The government’s infrastructure development initiatives have played a crucial role in increasing disposable income in rural areas, leading to higher demand for two-wheelers. I started in Nayagarh, and over time, rural markets have proven to be the driving force behind our growth. If you look at my business, I have three branches in urban locations like Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Nayagarh, but the majority—14 to 15 branches—are in rural areas.

Q: As a leading motorcycle dealer in Bhubaneswar, what are the biggest challenges you face?

A: Bhubaneswar has immense potential, and the market is growing rapidly. However, one of the biggest challenges is the high cost of infrastructure and rentals. While these expenses are significantly higher, they also bring good returns. The key is to balance investment with sustainable growth.

Q: Bajaj launched its first CNG motorcycle last year. How do you see the future of electric vehicles?

A: Bajaj has always been a leader in automotive technology. The launch of the world’s first CNG motorcycle was a revolutionary step, and the response has been excellent. Sustainability is the future, and Bajaj is already making a strong impact in this space. In the electric vehicle segment, the Chetak model holds a special place. It carries the rich heritage of the Bajaj brand, and its relaunch in an electric avatar has been well received. Electric mobility is undoubtedly the way forward, and we are excited about it.

Q: How important is customer satisfaction in your business?

A: Customer satisfaction is the foundation of our business. Unlike manufacturers, our role as dealers revolves around customer relationship and delivering an exceptional buying experience. A successful dealership is built on trust, and we ensure that every customer feels valued and supported.

Q: What are your expansion plans?

A: We have expanded to multiple locations, including Bhubaneswar, Puri, Phulbani, Pipili, Banki, Charichhak, Dasapalla, Sunakhala and more. We also have a Triumph dealership in Cuttack and Berhampur, along with an exclusive Chetak center in Puri. Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans for further expansion to cater to the growing demand in both urban and rural areas.

Q: As a successful entrepreneur, what advice would you give to newcomers in the industry?

A: Hard work and determination are the keys to success. The automotive industry is dynamic, and challenges will always be there. However, perseverance and a customer-first approach can help build a strong and sustainable business. There’s no shortcut to success—dedication and continuous learning are essential.

