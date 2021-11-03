Chhatrapur: Bungling of rice by millers is nothing new in Ganjam. Many millers have taken paddy for milling, but have not returned the milled rice to the Civil Supplies department, a report said.

Moreover, the department is not recovering money from the default millers.

On the other hand, no action has been taken against the officials who have shown favouritism to the errant millers.

The authorities of the district Civil Supplies department have not conducted stock check of paddy and rice at the rice service centre and with the millers in the last two years.

The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) has not received stock check reports for 2019-20 and 2020-21 from the district Civil Supplies department.

These startling facts were revealed by a letter of Biswajit Keshari Das, the managing director of the OSCSC, to the district Civil Supplies officer, October 29.

The letter stated that various problems have cropped up as stock checks of paddy, rice and wheat are not being carried out at regular intervals. The district Civil Supplies officer has been asked to submit the stock check report within the next seven days.

OSCSC MD has also warned of stern action in case of violation of the order. It may be noted here that 10 millers have allegedly committed such irregularities.

They are supposed to pay over Rs 1.57 crore towards rice pending on them. The officials should have recovered the money from the defaulting millers much earlier.

Though OSCSC had earlier ordered filing draft charges against 10 Civil Supplies officers, no action was taken in this regard.

It is learnt that a former DCSO, three marketing inspectors, four delegated officers and others are going to face draft charges. The DSCO has not forwarded the godown stock check report of September to the OSCSC yet.

The DSCO was asked October 22 to clarify the issue, it was learnt.

PNN