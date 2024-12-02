Rourkela: Aiming to support street vendors and decongest public roads, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) constructed three special vending zones under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NUML). However, despite the expenditure of Rs 3 crore, the initiative has largely failed, with vendors refusing to relocate to the designated zones. During a survey in 2017, a large number of vendors were identified by NUML and reports submitted by the agency to the RMC. Based on the survey report, these vendors were provided financial aid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, three vending zones were constructed in the first phase: one at Jail Road, another near Raghunathpalli Police Station, and the third one close to Municipal College in Udit Nagar. Of these, only the Udit Nagar zone has partial occupancy, while the other two remain unused at present. During the 2017 survey, the vendors were identified from areas such as Hanuman Vatika, Hockey Chowk, Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium, RMC office and Ambedkar Chowk as beneficiaries. Following a public announcement March 28, 2023, RMC allocated spaces via a lottery. Apart from the vegetable and fruit sellers, those selling fish got accommodated at Jail Road vending zone where there are 20 platforms allotted for them.

Later on, RSP also constructed 21 platforms at Basanti Fish vending zone to clear the congestion on Ring Road near the busy DAV School Chowk. Despite these efforts, most vendors have not moved to the designated zones, leading to the underutilization of these facilities. The vending zones at Raghunathpalli and Jail Road were constructed at Rs 3 crore. The Jail Road vending zone has 67 shops, 36 platforms and 30 open spaces. At Raghunathpalli vending zone there are 26 shops, 12 platforms and 8 open spaces.

Meanwhile, when contacted, RMC Commissioner and ADM Rourkela Ashutosh Kulkarni said, “The balance vacant shops are being put for tender. Enforcement is also made active to ensure allotted shop owners don’t again sit on streets. It is a continuous process.”