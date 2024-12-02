Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal Forest Division is a thriving sanctuary for elephants in the state, boasting the largest population of these majestic gentle giants, as confirmed by recent census data. With over 374 elephants distributed across its forest ranges, the district has been referred to as the ‘Home of Elephants’.

Notably, the Hindol forest range alone is home to more than 200 elephants, showcasing a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. The peaceful relationship is attributed to the community’s non-aggressive stance towards elephants, and the district’s increasing forest cover which provides a favourable habitat. Elephants are found in significant numbers in Hindol, Sadar, Kapilas, Kamakhyanagar, Mahabirod, Sadangi, and the western and eastern (forest) ranges of the district. One critical area, the Sadar range, includes a designated ‘Elephant Corridor’ between the Meramandali-Dhenkanal railway stations, where herds frequently cross railway tracks. To mitigate risks, the Forest Department has established coordination with the East Coast Railway’s Khurda Road Division to restrict speed of passing trains to 30 km/h between 6pm and 6am.

To protect crops and address human-elephant conflict, the Forest Department has employed innovative measures, such as deploying ‘Airavat’, a specialised vehicle equipped with tools to scare elephants away from human settlements. Moreover, Forest personnel remain vigilant, particularly for ‘pakhala’ (fermented rice) in households, and during the paddy harvest seasons, when the aroma of rice draws elephants closer to human settlements. However, despite these efforts, incidents of human-elephant conflict persist. Over the past five years, 85 elephants and 120 people in the district have lost their lives in such encounters. Conservationists argue that the rise in elephant numbers will contribute to healthier forests and the creation of green belts, aligning with the Government of India’s recognition of elephants as a national heritage animal.

In 2010, an elephant rescue centre was set up on 25 hectares of land at the Kapilas Wildlife Sanctuary. The facility serves as a haven for elephants rescued from various districts across the state, including orphaned calves and adults injured or displaced in different incidents. Aggressive elephants are tranquilised and brought to the centre, where they are housed in two specially designed wooden enclosures, known as ‘Kraals’, to rectify their behaviour. The centre employs a trained veterinary doctor and four mahouts dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of these elephants. In 2022, elephant ‘Rajesh’, responsible for 12 human deaths in Talcher, was relocated to a separate enclosure in Kapilas. Additionally, the centre is home to three young elephants, an injured female elephant rescued from Meramandali in the district, and a killer tusker relocated from Baripada. Previously, three calves housed at the centre were transferred to the Chandaka Kumara Vasta facility for specialised training to other elephants. Efforts are underway to create individual profiles for tuskers in the region, as announced by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sumit Kumar Kar.

To raise awareness about elephant conservation, the Forest department and local voluntary outfits working for elephant protection have launched campaigns in villages with slogans like “elephants are our companions” and “save elephants to save forests”. Schools are also participating through essay writing, art competitions, and debates, emphasising the importance of protecting India’s national heritage animal.