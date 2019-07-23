Bhubaneswar: In a significant revelation, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha Tuesday told the Assembly that no tree has been cut to set up any industry in Dhenkanal district during 2018-19.

However, the fact is that the government has fell down over 500 sal trees in Jhinkargadi forest in November 2018 for setting up of a beer bottling plant, whose foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Following strong protest by locals and criticism from various quarters, the government had cancelled the project and ordered an investigation by Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Cuttack.

Even after such events, the minister’s statement saying no tree has been felled for establishment for industries in Dhenkanal during that period is making it loud and clear that how the government is trying to suppress sensitive issues in the House.

In a written reply to a question posed by BJD legislator Prafulla Samal, Arukha said 4,67,718 trees were felled by the government for widening of roads and setting up of industries in the last three years (2016-17 to 2018-19).

The minister said 4,25,281 trees were cut for widening of roads while 42,437 trees felled for establishment of industries during the three years.

For construction of roads, the government has cut down 77,305 trees in 2016-17, 1,13,978 trees in 2017-18 and 2,33,998 trees last year.

Similarly, 11,572 trees were felled in 2016-17 for setting up industrial units while the figure rose to 13,612 in 2017-18 and 17,253 in 2018-19.