Berhampur: A public representative under Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam district has brought serious allegations against MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur and claimed the healthcare services which have been provided in the hospital are the reflection of utter negligence by the authorities.

According to the public representative L Mohan Das, who is the Zila Parishad member of Zone-10 under Kukudakhandi block in the district, he had admitted his friends at the new causality ward of MKCG Hospital Sunday night at around 5 am after his friend complaint of ill-health. There the doctor had said his friend’s heart rate is dropping and that he urgently required oxygen support.

The doctor advised Das to put his friend on a ventilator. However, Das was shocked after he found the hospital did not have enough oxygen cylinders and 4 other patients were already waiting for oxygen support.

“I saw them dying in front of my eyes. My friend was put on ventilator almost after an hour, Das said by releasing a video-clip on various social media sites.

After finding the apathetic attitude of MKCG medical staff Das shifted his friend to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He urged the state government to provide adequate health care facility and ventilator facilities for the critical patients in the hospital.

However District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said that allegation by Mr. Das is baseless as the hospital has enough ventilator facility.

The MKCG Hospital Superintendent, Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra also refuted the allegations and said the hospital has adequate oxygen support. He, however, assured of an enquiry into the allegations leveled by the ZP member.

PNN