There were reports that diva Zareen Khan was dating former Pakistan captain and legend Shahid Afridi. However, the ‘Veer’ actress has trashed the rumours.

She took to her Twitter account to trash all those rumours, lashing out at the media outlets who are spreading the false news. The rumours started to swirl during the recently concluded T10 league in Sharjah, where Zareen was the ambassador of the Pakhtoon franchise.

During the tournament, she was spotted hanging out with Afridi, who was the captain of the franchise. She was also seen celebrating wildly when Afridi took a wicket or smashed a six, further adding fuel to the fire.

Zareen has previously admitted to being a fan of Afridi. Zareen had said, “I have been a fan of Afridi from the very first day he had played his match, I think he was 16 and scored 100 runs on 32 or 35 balls.”

As for Afridi, he retired from cricket in 2016 and was last seen playing in the T10 league.