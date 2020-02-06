Bhubaneswar: After unveiling transformative plans for Puri Srimandir and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday approved the redevelopment plan of the periphery of Taratarini temple near Berhampur.

Expressing his happiness over the development plan, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to complete the development work in time.

The redevelopment plan includes renovation of Singhadwar with pilgrim amenities, path way with drinking water facilities, hilltop temple premises development which includes Prasad Sevan Mandap, interpretation centre, Mundan hall and public toilet, sources in CMO said.

The government has also planned to facilitate other facilities like Prasad Sevan Hall Interpretation Centre, meditation centre rest area, food kiosk, drinking water, shoe stand, foot wash area, waiting area, barrier-free accessibility, seating benches, rest shed, watch tower, police outpost, first aid centre etc at the temple. There will be a meditation hall and a view point at the hilltop behind the temple, the source said.

The temple is one of the oldest Shakti Pithas of India and it will be developed keeping in view the Odisha style of architecture. The presentation was made by Narayan Tripathy of Nesters, a leading architect. The design aims at making it one of the most attractive religious tourist sites of the country.