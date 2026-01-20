Noida: The probe into the tragic death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car fell into a water-filled ditch in Noida’s Sector-150, began Tuesday as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) commenced its inquiry.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following serious allegations of negligence. The team has been instructed to submit its report to the state government within five days.

The Chief Minister has removed Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M. from his post and terminated the services of a junior engineer. Police have also arrested a builder-cum-developer on charges of criminal negligence. The arrest was carried out by Knowledge Park police, who were searching for the accused named in the FIR registered after the incident.

The SIT reached the Noida Authority office around 12.15 PM. Tuesday and held a nearly three-hour meeting in the boardroom, chaired by ADG, Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar.

Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, District Magistrate Medha Roopam, and Noida Authority Additional CEO Krishna Karunesh were questioned during the meeting. Officials from multiple departments remained on standby with relevant files and were summoned as required.

The victim’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, was also called in and questioned for about half an hour. In his statement, Mehta claimed he witnessed his son trapped inside the car as it sank into the water.

He further alleged that around 80 people were present at the site, but no one attempted to rescue Yuvraj. His detailed account of the sequence of events on the night of the accident is being treated as a crucial input for the investigation. After his statement was recorded, he was sent home under police protection.

Following the meeting, the SIT, accompanied by concerned officials, visited the accident site in Sector-150. The team inspected the point from where the car plunged into the water, the road turn where the mishap occurred, and the apparent absence of safety measures at the location. Information related to the plot, adjoining road network, and the builder involved was also collected.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said the investigation would be conducted in three phases. “Two rounds were completed today, the meeting at the authority office and the site inspection. In the third phase, statements of all direct and indirect witnesses will be recorded,” he said.

He added that the roles of both civic and police authorities are under scrutiny, and strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Sources said statements of several officers from the police, fire department, and district administration would be recorded in the coming days, and further action against officials cannot be ruled out once the report is submitted.

Meanwhile, Noida MP Mahesh Sharma said Tuesday that he had spoken to the Chief Minister regarding the incident. He said the removal of the Noida CEO and the ongoing investigation reflect the government’s seriousness.

“The government stands with the bereaved family, and compensation will be discussed soon,” he said.

IANS