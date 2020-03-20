New Delhi: HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has launched Nokia 8.3, a 5G smartphone that would feature in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Being the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm 5G RF Front end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm Modular Platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module — making it a future-proof smartphone which is ready for the next step in 5G, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with a powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS optics. Inspired by Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night colour.

“We are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone. Combined with the launch of HMD Connect, we are creating a truly seamless experience in terms of connectivity,” said Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available in summer for a global average retail price of 599 euros for 6GB-64GB variant and 649 euros for 8GB-128GB storage option.

“The Nokia 8.3 5G also features the highest number of 5G New Radio bands from 600hmz all the way up to 3.8GHz — meaning it is a truly global and future-proof device,” added Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

The company also launched Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3, as well as the latest addition to the originals family — the Nokia 5310.

The Nokia 5.3 will be available globally in April with the 4GB-64GB configuration priced at a global average retail price of 189 euros.

The Nokia 1.3 will cost a global average retail price of 95 euros.

The 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad camera, Android 10, latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform and two-day battery life.

The Nokia 1.3 delivers modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS.

Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, Nokia 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers.

The Nokia 5310 will be available this month at a global average retail price of 39 euros.