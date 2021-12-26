Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday offered condolences to the families of deceased in Muzaffarpur’s noodles factory blast.

The explosion in noodles factory took place on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. which claimed 7 lives and 6 others who sustained serious injuries are critical in the hospital.

The hospital administration has discharged 4 others after preliminary treatment.

“Deaths due to boiler explosion in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district is extremely sad. I am expressing deep condolences and grief to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am expecting speedy recovery of persons who have been injured in this mishap,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also consoled the family members of the victims. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

“We have sent a team of experts to investigate the the incident and will take action against the culprits,” Kumar said.

Shahnawaz Hussain, the industry minister in Nitish Kumar government said: “We have been facilitating every possible medical help to victims who are injured in this explosion. The officials are also taking care of the families who lost their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, district administration has recovered 7 dead bodies from the debris. They are identified as Sanjiv Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Kundan Kumar, Om Prakash, Vivek Kumar Sada and Satyam Kumar.

The explosion was so intense that it was heard 5 km away from the spot. The noodles factory is located at Bela industrial area phase 2 of Muzaffarpur.