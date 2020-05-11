Mumbai: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi considers it a ‘huge deal’ to become the most-followed Moroccan artiste in the world. Nora Fatehi has achieved that feat after gaining over 13 million followers on Insatgram.

Top of the charts

In the process, Nora beat popular Morrocon-American rapper French Montana. Montana has a following of 12.5 million on the photo-sharing website.

“My Insta(gram) family has been growing strong every day. I’m so proud that I’ve been able to do this organically! It’s a huge deal to be the most followed Moroccan artiste in the world!,” Nora said.

The actress, who is Canadian born and Moroccan by descent, calls it a huge achievement.

“It’s a great achievement! Thanks to all my followers and my loyal fan base! They are so important to me and I’m so grateful for them and their constant support!” Nora pointed out.

Becoming a star

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in the Indian film industry. She has hits such as ‘Manohari’ (Baahubali: The Beginning), ‘Dilbar’ (Satyamev Jayate), ‘O saki saki’ (Batla House), ‘Kamariya’ (Stree) and ‘Ek toh kam zindagani’ (Marjaavaan). Nora’s last hit number has been ‘Garmi’ in Street Dancer 3D.

Dance her passion

Recently an episode of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ featuring her and Vicky Kaushal was telecast once more. Nora said on the show that she has been ‘indeed very lucky’ to establish a foothold in India. She also said that she had to work very hard to be where she is today.

Nora asserted time and again that if it came to a choice between dancing and acting, she would choose the former. Nora also said that dancing is a form of meditation for her. The dancer-actor also said that she still has a long way to go to act as top Indian heroines.

Agencies