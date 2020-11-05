Mumbai: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is not to be a part of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bell Bottom. This development was confirmed by Nora

Fatehi’s office Thursday. Earlier reports in sections of the media hadstated that Nora would feature in an item number in the film, which

would also feature Akshay.

“In the light of the recent reports about Nora Fatehi being roped in for a special song in Bell Bottom, as the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi, we

would like to clarify that the actress is not a part of the film in any capacity. The stories of Nora Fatehi’s association with Bell Bottom are

nothing but false and baseless.” These comments were issued by Nora’sspokesperson in a statement.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is a spy thriller co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta with Akshay. It is slated to

release April 2, 2021.

Nora is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, ‘Naachmeri rani’, sung by pop sensation Guru Randhawa.

PNN/Agencies