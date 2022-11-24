Sambalpur: Normal life was severely hit in Sambalpur as all government offices and business establishments remained closed during a 12-hour bandh over the demand for establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in Western Odisha and separate state comprising the region, Wednesday. The bandh call given by Sambalpur Nagarika Kriyanusthana Committee received spontaneous support from the residents and various outfits.

All business establishments and government offices including courts, offices of the revenue divisional commissioner and district Collector remained closed during the period. The residents staged picketing at Kacheri Chhak in support of the bandh while members of the District Bar Association and other outfits also joined the agitation. The judges of various courts had to return at the request of the agitators. The bandh call also received support in the rural areas as all offices and business establishments remained closed and buses also stopped plying.